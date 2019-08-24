Boy Dies After Morning Water Rescue

Joplin, Mo.

A 13-year-old boy from Carl Junction dies after falling into a body of water near Ewert Park

Around 9 am this morning, officers responded to a call of a boy who was swept away into water near 5th street and Murphy Boulevard in Joplin.

Authorities quickly responded to the incident, but after he went under water it took authorities a moment to locate him.

They found him near a low water bridge off Murphy Boulevard.

He was not responsive at the time, so authorities quickly began working to save his life.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Joplin Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.