Boy Dies After Morning Water Rescue

Joplin, Mo.
A 13-year-old boy from Carl Junction dies after falling into a body of water near Ewert Park
Around 9 am this morning, officers responded to a call of a boy who was swept away into water near 5th street and Murphy Boulevard in Joplin.
Authorities quickly responded to the incident, but after he went under water it took authorities a moment to locate him.
They found him near a low water bridge off Murphy Boulevard.
He was not responsive at the time, so authorities quickly began working to save his life.
The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Joplin Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.