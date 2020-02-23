Bowling event helps send local students to mission trip in Central America

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Apostolic Faith Bible College invites the community out for an afternoon of bowling to feed kids in Guatemala.

Participants chipped in a $30 fee to be a part of their third annual bowling tournament.

All money raised from the competition will go towards helping feed children during their 10-day mission trip to the Central American country.

This year’s trip is all about learning from one another, and students are looking to bring back some new ideas from the children.

Austin Laboch, Missions Director of Apostolic Faith Bible College says, “It’s what we’ve been looking forward to all year. And we’ve been teaching values that we can instill here in the United States, so after we go internationally we want to bring that same drive and motivation back here.”

In previous years, through the fundraiser, the mission group has provided about $15,000 worth of food for the children.

During the trip, students will be travelling to Guatemala City, Esquipula and Honduras.