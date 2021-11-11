Bowers wins Fairland trustee seat, ballots to be certified on Friday

FAIRLAND – In an Ottawa County special election, Fairland voters overwhelming elected Nick Bowers to fill an empty seat on the town’s trustee board on Tuesday.

The final tally was Bowers with 73 votes, or 78.49 percent over Jack Crossley who netted 20 votes, or 21.51 percent.

The vacancy is due to the July 9 resignation of former mayor John Finnell.

In Delaware County, Colcord voters narrowly defeated a$6.8 million school bond issue by 51.08 percent to 48.92 percent. The bond funds would have remodeled the community’s school buildings.

Results will be certified by county election boards on Friday, November 12.