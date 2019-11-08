“Bow Tie Todd” Jenkins talks diversity at commemorative Rotary Club leadership series

JOPLIN, Mo.–Members of Four area rotary groups gather on the campus of MSSU on Thursday.

The purpose was to host the commemorative Rotary Leadership Speaker series. The guest speaker was fellow Rotarian, Dr. Todd Jenkins, better known as “Bow-Tie Todd.”

Jenkins is an inspirational speaker and has traveled nationally and internationally. He spoke on the topic of inclusion and diversity and how those two principals can make Rotary an even better organization than it already is.

“Diversity is the invitation to the party, inclusion is allowing you to dance the way you want to dance, and equity is insuring that your song is on the playlist,” Jenkins explained.

Those in attendance included members of the Rotary Club of Joplin, Daybreak Rotary, Carthage Rotary, and the Rotary Club of Webb City and Carl Junction.