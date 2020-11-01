Boutique holds Halloween celebration

JOPLIN, Mo. — Who says our furry friends have to be left out of all the spooktaular fun of Halloween?

Posh Dog Boutique in Joplin held its very own trick-or-treat celebration for dogs Saturday.

Pet parents and their furry companions were encouraged to wear costumes and browse the boutique.

Posh dog boutique says they feel dogs should be able to enjoy the holiday just like humans.

Kelli Starkweather, Owner, Posh Dog Boutique, says, “Dogs are part of the family. We just love to treat them that way whenever they come into the boutique. So, we’re always looking for ways on the holidays and other days to celebrate our dogs and make them feel special.”

The event ran from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M., and each dog got to take home their very own goodie bag.