Bourbon County to vote on sales tax on November 3rd

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — On November 3rd, Bourbon County residents will vote on continuing a one-percent countywide sales tax.

It is not a new tax–but residents must vote to extend it. It has been in place for more than 20 years. It’s used to maintain county roads and helps cities within the county support local public services.

All six of the cities in the county will get a portion of the tax to use as they see fit. Commissioners are encouraging anyone with questions to email them. That address is countyclerk@bourboncountyks.org.