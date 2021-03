BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourbon County residents will soon have another chance to get their covid-19 vaccinations.

The health department is taking appointments for its next clinic on Tuesday, April 6th. Its office is located on South Lowman Street in Fort Scott.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s open to everyone 18-years of age and older.

It’s the Moderna vaccine, so those making appointments must be available for their second shot on May 4th. Call 620-223-4464 for appointments.