Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office donates more than $20K to KS Special Olympics

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan.–An area sheriff’s department makes a donation to a cause near and dear to their hearts.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department presented a representative with Special Olympics Kansas a check in the amount of just over $24,000.

The money comes from funds raised by a golf tournament held by the sheriff’s deparment.

“It’s so great to know that the community cares this much about Special Olympics, all the things that the athletes get to do, and how this contributes so well to their lives,” explained Erin Flethcer with Special Olympics Kansas. “It’s just a feeling that puts you over the moon”

Fletcher says the money will go to help pay for the events that are held locally for Southeast Kansas Special Olympians.