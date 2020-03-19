Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office delivering groceries to elderly and veterans

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office has started doing grocery delivery for senior citizens, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Sheriff’s Deputies say this is an unsettling time and many older people are staying indoors because of the fear of being exposed to virus.

Major Bobby Reed says the Sheriff’s Office wants to ease people’s minds.

They want to let people know deputies are willing to help in any way they can, even if that means doing something simple like assisting with grocery shopping.

Major Bobby Reed, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, said, “A lot of people don’t want to get out or afraid to get out, maybe be intimidated to go grocery shopping. May not know how they’re going to get their meals because they are intimidated of all the hoarding and stuff going on so we are just trying to extend our services to the people in the community.”

Reed says if you’re interested in donating your time or money to help those in need, give the Sheriff’s Office a call.

If you or someone you know is elderly, a veteran, or disabled and in need of groceries or basic personal hygiene items, you can contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-2380, option 1.