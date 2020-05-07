Bourbon County residents have options on the ballot this year for sheriff

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourbon County residents have a couple different options on the ballot this year for sheriff.

The four candidates are current Chief Bill Martin, who has worked in law enforcement for 31 years and has been Sheriff since 2013.

Derick Burke, who is currently an officer for the Fort Scott Police Department.

Craig Rice, a retired officer.

And Julie Saker, a Fort Scott business owner who has lived in the area for 30 years.

Primaries will be held on August 4th and the election will be held November 3rd.