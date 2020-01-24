Bourbon County program encourages entrepreneurship

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce has a new program that aims to encourage entrepreneurship.

The Bourbon County E-Community Program provides start-ups and existing businesses with money for purchases and expenses.

The money is allocated locally by the chamber, but comes from Network Kansas, an organization that promotes entrepreneurship throughout the state, connecting people with education and resources.

Bourbon County was named an E-Community last Summer and that award opens up locally controlled loan money that entrepreneurs can use for anything from inventory, purchasing a building, or starting a new business.

David Lipe, Owner, Lither’s BBQ, said, “Well mainly the building was here, the furniture was here, some of the equipment it was mainly to finish the equipment that we needed, signage, and menu development and finish everything properly to where we were ready to open.”

Lipe says this program was instrumental in helping his business begin building a foundation in the community.