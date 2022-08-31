FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office determines Mother Nature is what started the fire at a Fort Scott church. A lightning strike Monday night, to be exact.

Bishop Carl Kemme came to Fort Scott Wednesday to see the damage himself at the historic Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He also took time to address students at St. Mary’s Catholic School, next door to the church, about the blaze.

The Bishop says structural engineers have also been on-site to determine if the building can be salvaged. If not, he says a new church will eventually be built.