FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Kansas Department of Commerce has partnered with Fort Scott Community College for a grant to help address the high demand for CDL training.

It’s something the college already offers — but this will help even more.

“Well, it’s beneficial to the college because in the long term, they’ll have a, hopefully a sustainable, long term program that feeds the community with licensed, qualified CDL drivers. Drivers that can do things like take kids to school and deliver and all the things that really cross the nation needs. We’re really short on right now,” said Tyson Winingham, Workforce AID Program Director.

The college offers a 6-week CDL program. You can learn more about it through this link here.