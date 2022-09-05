FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The national historic site in Fort Scott gave people the chance to experience life in the 1840s this Labor Day weekend. The Landmark has held a Frontier event every Labor Day weekend for the past 30 years. It focuses on the 1840s, when the site was active as a military post. The weekend is full of events of what life was like in southeast Kansas during the Civil War.

Park rangers say there’s always a big crowd every year.

“Brings people out. People like to see the cannon firing, people like to come up here and see people in period costumes. Holiday weekends are normally when we concentrate on getting more volunteers in here. Saturday, for example, we had candlemaking, breadmaking; we had people dressed out as an officer’s wife, a surgeon, a settler,” said Barek Geertsen, Park Ranger.

Other events included construction skill demonstrations, yard games, and an 1840’s baseball game.