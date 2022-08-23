FORT SCOTT, Kans. — A day on the greens turns into thousands of dollars for a special organization.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run accepted a check for more than $37,000 for Special Olympics Kansas Tuesday.

Money was raised from a Golf Scramble held by the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office back on July 30th.

Sixty teams from several states participated in the 18-hole scramble. Businesses, participants, and sponsors all made it happen.





“We had several people that came out, regardless if they were playing golf, just to participate in the live auction and the raffle items and stuff like that. And, we had a lot of teams that won that donated back to the charity, and so, it was a good day,” said Undersheriff Ben Cole, with BCSO.

“All the money goes straight to Special Olympics Kansas and it helps with healthy athletes, it helps fund games, it helps fund travel, entry fees, meals, endless opportunities with the money that’s going to be donated,” said Lt. Chris Moore, with Pittsburg PD.

This year marked the 5th Golf Scramble tournament.

The sheriff’s office has raised over $100,00 for Special Olympics Kansas over the past five years.