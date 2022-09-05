FORT SCOTT, Kans. — You may remember a story we brought you last week about an area church damaged by fire. The blaze broke out a week ago in Fort Scott at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. It took crews from several departments, including Fort Scott, Nevada, and Arma to put out, which was started by a lightening strike.

According to the Wichita diocese, everything that could be salvaged from the inside of the structure, including statues, crucifixes, and chalice have been removed and put in storage. It’s not yet clear if the remaining structure can be salvaged, or if a new church will eventually have to be built.

But in the mean time, anyone who would like to make a donation to the parish, can call 620-223-4340.