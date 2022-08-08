FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The possible park rangers of tomorrow are honing their skills and learning this week in Fort Scott. The Fort Scott National Historic Site is hosting its annual summer day camp. What used to be known as “Trailblazers,” is now dubbed, “Park Rangers in Training.”

12 youngsters, between the ages of 9 and 12, will get fully immersed in all things in and around the Fort. From baking bread to exploring the plants and animals of the tallgrass prairie, they’ll even take part in a mock archeological dig for artifacts.

“I hope they realize the Fort is very much so alive. Perhaps as a younger person, you kind of see these old buildings and think maybe history. But today we’re doing all sorts of activities that they would’ve done in the 1840s. They can see that there’s plenty more to come and show their friends and tell them all the cool stuff that they learned this week,” said Bristol Sternfield, FSNHS.

This is the first year for the free camp since the pandemic. It runs through Friday.