FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Four subjects, including two minors, have been taken into custody after an attempted murder.

On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 a.m., Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim has been positively identified as Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.

As of October 10, 2022, four (4) subjects have been taken into custody. Michael Sheriff, (23) of Fort Scott, and Tavin Eisenbrandt (20) of Fort Scott are currently being held at the Bourbon County Jail.

Two (2) juveniles are also in custody for the following offenses:

1) Attempted Murder 1st Degree

2) Aggravated Robbery.

All persons are presumed innocent until found otherwise in a court of law.

The victim, Bevins, remains in critical condition.