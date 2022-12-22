FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Fort Scott City Commission announced their pick for the City Manager position.

Brad Matkin

The commission’s choice of Brad Matkin to take over the role was confirmed Tuesday in a unanimous vote. He will replace current City Manager, Jeff Hancock. Hancock will stay on for three months to help make it a smooth transition.

Previously, Matkin worked for the city’s public works department from 1989-1990. He returned to the city as the Human Resources Director in August of 2021 and has served as Assistant City Manager since September.

“I’ve been a lifelong resident of Fort Scott and I’m passionate about making our community a better place to live, to work, and to raise our children, just like I’ve raised mine here. We’ve worked to assemble an excellent staff and I know I speak for all of them, as well as myself when I say we’re looking forward to building on what has already been done. We have a great community full of caring citizens. Together, from city staff to residents, we can do some good things to affect positive change in our community,” Matkin said.