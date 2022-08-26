FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Former Major League Baseball player and Fort Scott native Adam Laroche is well-known throughout the community. Some know him as a coach, others as a Bourbon County Sheriff’s Deputy, but now he’s being recognized as a humanitarian.

“Wherever God needs us at the time, we’re going to jump in and see what happens,” said LaRoche.

This mindset is part of the reason why former Atlanta Braves’ first baseman Adam Laroche is receiving the Homeland Security Investigations Humanitarian Award.

“Typically look for Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officers or Special Agents that respond to a situation that typically goes above and beyond what we do for our normal day,” said Scott Titus, Homeland Security Investigations Group Supervisor.

Everything went down June of last year. LaRoche and his family were on a layover at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“Lots of people everywhere, and my daughter kind of grabs my shoulder and just pointed and told me to look a certain direction, I look over there and there’s a guy laying on the ground,” said LeRoche.

LaRoche quickly made his way over to the man and began CPR and working with others in the airport to direct medical assistance.

“This is all five minutes long, and when the paramedics showed up, he had just come to,” he added.

Being a humanitarian is nothing new to LaRoche. On top of helping people all over the world through the E3 Ranch Foundation — LaRoche is also a member of both HSI and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office.

“He helps us investigate human trafficking, child exploitation, and some narcotics violations as well. His focus on helping others, especially those who are in the worse situations, being victims of heinous crimes, I think speaks volumes of him as a person and his dedication as an adult, as an American, to everyone,” said Titus.

“For all of those who don’t get the recognition, this will definitely remind me of some of the awesome work that a lot of people are doing,” said LeRoche.