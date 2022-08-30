FORT SCOTT, Kans. — An overnight fire destroyed a historic Four State church. Fire broke out after 9:00 Monday night at the Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott. When crews got to the scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the southeast corner of the structure.

“We came to pray. Pray for our church and community and God’s will,” said Angie Soetaert, Church Parishioner

It took hours for crews from several different departments including Fort Scott, Nevada and Arma to extinguish the blaze, but if anything, Angie Soetaert says it’s strengthened the resolve of parishioners.

“Well it’s a shock and it’s a surprise and you know, and nobody expects this, but when you believe in God you have faith that there’s a purpose and there’s a reason for this and this community is strong. Everybody here is going to do whatever is necessary to make sure that our church is rebuilt stronger spiritually and physically,” she added.

“It’s very sad because it’s an incredibly beautiful church, it predates the Civil War. And it’s just one of the prettiest places that you could ever imagine, and to lose it is an unbelievably sad thing, but this is a vibrant and faithful church community,” said Matt Ida, Church Parishioner

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshall along with local fire investigators.

Ida says the decision has already been made to hold masses at the school gymnasium near the church. He says school was not held Tuesday but is expected to start up again on Wednesday.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury but was treated and released from an area hospital.