FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11.

On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.

“Our goal when we established the clinic was to ensure Fort Scott residents’ access to primary care services,” says Drew Talbott, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. “This transition of the clinic to a new owner does that, which is in keeping with our overall goal of using our resources to ensure rural Kansans’ continued access to close-to-home care.”

To receive care at the Fort Scott clinic after Nov. 11, patients will need to call 620-232-0453 to request a transfer of their medical records.

“Our Fort Scott Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department, established almost four years ago when the Fort Scott hospital closed, will continue to provide 24/7 Emergency Care,” says Talbott