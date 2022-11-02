FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Tickets for the 41st Annual Candlelight Tour at the Fort Scott National Historic Site are on sale now.

The tours begin on December 2nd and 3rd. There will be a total of 27 tours, leaving every 15 minutes.

A quarter of the tickets have already been sold for the first day.

Superintendent Carl Brenner says the tour has been expanded this year.

“It’s a celebratory time of the year, but there’s a lot of stories along with it. We’re talking about the Santa Fe Trail this year, we’re going to be talking about Bleeding Kansas. We’re talking about the Ladies Aid Society which helped support the troops and provide supplies during the Civil War. And we’re talking about the railroads coming in,” said Carl Brenner, Superintendent, Fort Scott National Historic Site.

The tickets will cost $8 per person and are free for children under five years old.