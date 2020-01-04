Bourbon County leaders release report on economic development

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourbon County leaders are using a community informed approach to maintain what they call a safe, healthy, and vibrant community.

The county released its 2020 progress report.

It informs the community about how the county’s economic development department has been utilizing time and resources.

It highlights three areas where the department has been successful this past year: Strengthening the local tax base, encouraging rural revitalization, and building and developing a healthy workforce.

The county spent the past year collecting data from the community to identify priorities for this year.

Jody Hoener, Bourbon County Economic Development Director, said, “Nobody knows our community better than the community themselves, so, being able to get that information and see, you know, what are our priorities here, what are actually keeping us from growing and building and becoming the healthy, safe, vibrant community we want to be.”

Lynne O’harah, District One Commissioner, Bourbon County, said, “If we issue a progress report, plus our goals that gives us a target to shoot at, shot for. And sooner or later that progress report will show that we’re making the progress we want.”

County leaders also say their goals for 2020 are addressing the issues that local businesses see as obstacles and working to slow population decline in the county.