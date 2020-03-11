Bourbon County Lead Class 2020 working to create a walking trail in downtown Fort Scott.

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A local group is looking to make some new additions to downtown Fort Scott.

A leadership class through the Fort Scott Chamber called the Bourbon County Lead Class 2020 is working on a project to create a walking trail in downtown Fort Scott.

Members of the leadership class are developing the trail route, which will start at the Chamber and Visitors Center building.

They’re designing mile markers with historic facts that will have QR codes.

The goal is to encourage people to get out and move, whether it’s employees working in the area or families who want to get active, and for visitors coming to the community.

Lindsay Madison, Fort Scott Chamber, said,”The next steps on the trail are being a historic downtown, the design of the signs and things have to be approved. We’e submitting those to the state historical preservation association and then there’s a local design and review board that makes a recommendation o our city commission. So this is great for our leadership group because they are the ones making these presentations and putting information together.”

Madison says not only does this project focus on active and healthy living in Bourbon County, it helps shape future leaders.

The trail project is being funded by the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team which is part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways Grant.