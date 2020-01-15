Bourbon County hopes to bring new tenants to former Mercy Hospital

FT. SCOTT, Ks. — Bourbon County hopes to breathe new life into the former Mercy Hospital.

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, Via Christi, Fort Scott Community College, And SEK Mental Health are all considering putting offices in the building on Jayhawk Road.

The medical mall would have an emergency room, outpatient facility, and primary care physicians.

There had been talks of completely demolishing the 177,000 square foot building.

But, Fort Scott and Bourbon County leaders are hopeful this new medical mall model will be more sustainable for the rural community.

Jody Hoener, Economic Director, Bourbon County, said, “Doctors, specialists, different types of things that we don’t really have access to everyday in our community. So having access to that medical mall type of facility would be phenomenal for our community.”

If city and county leaders approve, healthcare organizations would pay about $18,000 monthly to rent space in the building.

An opening date for the facility is also unknown at this time.