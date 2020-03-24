Bourbon County Declares Emergency, Issues New Guidelines

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Bourbon County Commissioners announce a state of emergency declaration in response to their first confirmed coronavirus case.

In a special session, Commissioners declared a state of local public health emergency for 60 days or until they are able to recover.

During this time, all non-essential businesses can remain open but will have to prohibit the public from being allowed within their facility.

This goes for bars, restaurants and car repair shops.

Other non-essential businesses like libraries, gyms, and hair salons will have to completely shut down.

For a complete list of guidelines set by the county, follow the links below.

https://www.bourboncountyks.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/State-of-Emergency-Declaration.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1TEStcq3WqtNyGH6QI02mhh7t5Lg5hPEDlH0i3RIksZzcmOZye77WQQM4