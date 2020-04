BOURBON COUNTY, Ks.–The SEK Multi-County Health Department announces their fourth positive case of COVID-19.

The individual was recently in a daycare, and the health department has contacted the facility to take the proper precautions to prevent further spread of the illness.

The patient is now in isolation at their home, and their family is joining them in quarantine.

The health department is now working to identify and contact others who may have come into contact with the patient.