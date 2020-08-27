Bourbon County Commissioner resigns

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — A Bourbon County Commissioner announces he is stepping down from his position effectively immediately.

At a special commission meeting Wednesday morning, Leroy “Nick” Ruhl submitted his resignation as District 3 Commissioner for the county.

A written statement, read by Commissioner Lynne O’harah says Ruhl has accepted a position with the Bourbon County Road and Bridge Department. Ruhl says accepting this new position will not allow him to continue to serve as a Commissioner.

He has served as Commissioner for District 3 since 2016.