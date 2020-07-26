BOURBON COUNTY allocates $2.9 million from the state

BOURBON COUNTY — Bourbon County commissioners have approved how to allocate $2.9 million in cares act funding from the state.

Commissioners called a special meeting Friday with the recovery steering committee to determine how to distribute the money.

More than $300,000 will be reimbursed to 3 incorporated cities and Fort Scott Community College for covid-related expenses incurred between March 1 and July 31.

The remaining funding will be divided among economic development, a small business and non profit grant program, health, education, and collaborative projects.

Commissioners have contracted Greenbush, an educational organization, to develop systems for online applications that insures state and federal requirements are met.