Bourbon Co. Workforce and Entrepreneurship Center asks for community help

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — Officials with the Bourbon County Workforce and Entrepreneurship Center in Fort Scott are asking for the community’s help when it comes to development projects.

It’s through the STAR Bonds Project. STAR – standing for sales tax and revenue. It’s a tool from the Kansas Department of Commerce – and can be used for commercial, entertainment, and tourism projects.

The bonds use the city’s current sales-tax rate – and doesn’t involve a tax-hike. Business owners can contact the Bourbon County Economic Development Office at 620-215-5725