Border agents seize shipments of fraudulent documents with St. Louis, Granite City addresses

ST. LOUIS – Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) St. Louis office seized fraudulent documents from foreign nations intended for individuals in the area who may be in the country illegally.

According to a statement from the CBP, four parcels arrived from Guatemala and Mexico and were heading to residential addresses in St. Louis and Granite City, Illinois. Authorities seized the shipments on Aug. 16.

Each package contained fraudulent documents, ranging from birth certificates, identity certificates, and registration cards. One shipment contained passports.

Agents checked the names on the documents to see if those individuals legally resided in the United States. They did not.

One person found in the system was ordered removed from the country for attempting to enter the United States without inspection in Sept. 2020. Another person was arrested on forgery charges in Jan. 2010 by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

It is unclear if the CBP located or apprehended the intended recipients of these documents.

The CBP says it conducts routine inspections on arriving and departing international flights in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.