“Boots and Badges” blood drive creates competition between local police and fire departments

Northeast Oklahoma police and fire departments are competing against each other to see who can donate the most blood to the community.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a “Boots and Badges” community challenge blood drive at the Craig County fairgrounds in Vinita. For two days, blood will be donated to local hospitals.

The team that donates the most blood will win a prize from First National Bank.

The fire department is competing for fire prevention education materials and the police department is competing for Swiftwater safety equipment.