Bootleggers Vs. Badges is now a new exhibit at a local historical museum

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Historical Museum is running a new exhibit. The exhibit is called “Bootleggers Vs. Badges” and it tells the story of when Kansas implemented Prohibition.

Kansas was the first U,S, state to adopt a constitutional amendment prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of alcohol.

The exhibit takes you through when alcohol was prohibited and what law enforcement did during that time and what bootleggers and their families did to survive.

Amanda Minton, Executive Director and Curator, says, “Many were too proud to ask for charity. They relied upon their own devices many women even made whiskey on their stovetops. They did what they had to do to put food on the table and put a roof over their head.”

“Bootleggers Vs. Badges” runs at The Crawford County Historical Museum through the end of May.

The museum is open Wednesday-Friday from 9 A.M- 3 P.M.

For more information and to purchase tickets go here .