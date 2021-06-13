JOPLIN, Mo. — Looking for an outdoor summer activity this summer? One Southwest Missouri theater has you covered.

Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin is offering outdoor movie screenings all summer.

Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 P.M., for $5, people can enjoy an outdoor movie experience.

Films include classics from the 90’s such as Dark City, Lost Highway and more.

Bookhouse Cinema Owner, Holly Crane, says, she started these screenings last summer so people could get outside and enjoy themselves during the pandemic.

Holly Crane, Bookhouse Cinema Co-Owner, says, “Last summer people were really grateful to have the opportunity to see movies outside, because no one was comfortable really doing anything social, or at any sort of business, you know there was no going to the bar or going out dancing, there weren’t any activities, so it was sort of a beacon in the night.”

Crane adds, with the wide range of movies they plan on showing, if you don’t like something one week, their will always be something new the next.

For more information on the outdoor screenings and for up coming movies, we have that information here.