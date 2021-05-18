‘Book Nooks’ aim to help moms and their children staying at Lafayette House

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Numerous studies have shown that reading to your kids can help them excel in the classroom.

That goes for mom’s and their kids whether they live in their own homes or if they happen to be in a shelter.

That’s the purpose behind a series of book nooks that are set up inside the Lafayette House in Joplin.

Kids get to pick out books while they’re staying at the domestic violence shelter, and keep them after they leave.

“It’s given by a donor who is really interested in our mission to help domestic violence victims and she gave it in memory of her mom who really fostered a love of reading in her,” said Louise Secker, Lafayette House Director of Development.

There are four different book nooks set up throughout the facility.

The donation not only pays for the books that kids get to go home with, it even paid for furniture in the reading area that’s made out of tree trunks.