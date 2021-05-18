Book drive for Joplin online and alternative school

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) — The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is collecting books for Joplin students.

The nonprofit is partnering with Economic Security Corporation to collect books and will donate them to the Joplin School District online and alternative school.

They decided to collect books after hearing the school was looking to fill its bookcases.

“There’s multiple studies that show literacy in children is related directly to lower risk for suicide, mental health issues and substance abuse issues. Its kind of a like a long term prevention strategy,” said Caleb Hatfield with Alliance of SWMO.

The book drive runs until the end of May.

Anyone wanting to donate books can drop them off at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri on Monday through Thursday from 8:30am – 5:00pm