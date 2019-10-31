Bondsman arrested for trying to exchange inmate’s bail for sexual acts

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas bondsman is arrested for trying to exchange sexual acts for bonding out a Crawford County inmate.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says Merlin “Jack” Nelson, 87, was arrested Wednesday for attempting to commit unlawful sexual relations.

Nelson is from Girard and owns “A Girard Bonding Co”.

An investigation showed that Nelson allegedly tried to engage in sexual relations with an inmate at the Crawford County Jail, as trade for posting the inmate’s bond.

Nelson was released Wednesday after posting a $5,000 bond. The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620) 724-8274.