Bond set for Joplin gymnastics coach facing child sex charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Conditions have now been set to allow a Joplin gymnastics coach to bond out of jail on child sex charges.

A Jasper County judge set a $100,000 bond for 45 year old Kip A. Johnson. He would also have to remain on house arrest with an ankle monitor, and is not allowed to have contact with the victim or any child under the age of 18.

Johnson faces charges in both Jasper and Newton Counties connected to alleged sexual contact with a teenager in 2018 and 2019. Court documents cite multiple incidents both in Joplin and at gymnastics competitions around the country.