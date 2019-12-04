Bond reduction granted for former Webb City teacher

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A former Webb City teacher is granted a bond reduction following an arrest for sexual misconduct with a student.

28-year-old Nicholas Popejoy’s bond was reduced from $100,000 to $25,000 cash in Jasper County Court Wednesday morning.

Judge Jerry Holcomb amended the terms of his release, stating that Popejoy cannot have contact with the victim through any means or be within 100 yards of the victim’s home, school or employer. He also cannot have contact with any child under the age of 18. He will be monitored and placed on house arrest at his parent’s home in Arma, Kansas.

His next appearance in court is a pre-trial conference set for January 3rd.

Popejoy is facing charges of “statutory sodomy, or attempted statutory sodomy, with a person less than 14 years old.”

He was arrested last month, following a November 15th allegation of sexual misconduct at the Webb City Junior High School Building.

Once the district was told about the incident, Popejoy was immediately placed on leave and relieved of all of his duties.