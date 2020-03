BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and business has resumed at the Bentonville Square, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bentonville Square was evacuated on Tuesday morning after an alleged bomb threat.

A bomb threat was reportedly called into the courthouse, according to Prosecutor Nathan Smith.

The public is asked to avoid the area.