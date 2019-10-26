Bomb Squad Detonates Old Explosives in Nevada

NEVADA, Mo.,–Residents recovered some old explosives and prompted the bomb squad to make an emergency visit to Vernon County last night.

The Nevada Fire Department says the explosives were found in the area of South College Street and West Barr Street.

The Nevada Police Department was able to secure the area until the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived on the scene.

At around 12:20 A.M., the bomb squad detonated the explosives and deemed the scene safe.

Vernon County Ambulance District and public works were on the scene as well.