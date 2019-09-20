Bomb Squad Detonate IED on South Rangeline

(SAGINAW, Mo.) — Redings Mill Fire Department were alerted by Newton County Sheriff’s Officers that a possible explosive device was spotted by a passerby at a vacant property near Saginaw Road.

The Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad was summoned to assist. Redings Mill Fire Department were on scene until they arrived.

It was discovered a little after 9:00 AM, the device was found to be an IED (improvised explosive device).

Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Redings Mill Fire Department blocked traffic while the device was safely detonated on site around 12:10 PM.

More information as it becomes available. Shannon Becker is live! on the scene for Joplin News First.