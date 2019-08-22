Bomb Squad cleared; Situation ‘diffused’ near MSSU

Dept of Homeland Security remind us all to report suspicious activity in these ever-changing times

(JOPLIN. Mo) — “The Springfield, MO Fire Department Bomb Squad investigated the suspicious device and found it to be a pipe wrapped in tape. The device was not explosive,” Cat Nick Jimenez states in an updated media release.

Authorities did not confirm this was the device but it’s believed by residents.

After the scene was cleared shortly after noon, we had the opportunity to see what was described as the device. It was a very large industrial pipe.

What does a threat look like though? Most usually its not going to look like the movies. And in today’s ever-changing world we must be vigilant states DHS.

‘Prompt and detailed reporting of suspicious activities can help prevent violent crimes or terrorist attacks. If you see suspicious activity, please report it to your local police department. Local law enforcement officers can respond quickly. Once they assess the situation, they can obtain additional support.” Dept of Homeland Security, April 2018

EARLIER MEDIA RELEASE

On August 22nd, 2019 at 9:19 A.M. Joplin Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious device at 3902 College View Dr. Royal Orleans Apartment Complex. The reporting party a maintenance employee of the complex reported that in a dumpster was a pipe with caps and tape around it that he believed could possibly be a pipe bomb. At this time Joplin Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and Joplin Police have the area contained. Springfield, MO Fire Department Bomb Squad is responding to the location to assist with the device. We ask that you avoid the area at this time. Updates will be released as they become available.

JOPLIN POLICE FINALLY STATE

“We would like to thank the Joplin Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Springfield, MO Fire Department Bomb Squad for their assistance. “