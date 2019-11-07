Bolivar police respond to armed robbery at Walmart parking lot

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KOLR) – Bolivar Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Walmart around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When Police arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old female who had been robbed and suffered minor injuries after being struck by a stun gun.

The victim was riding in a vehicle with four other people when the incident occurred.

While in the vehicle the victim had stopped at an ATM to get money, they then went to Walmart. As the driver entered the parking lot he went to the back, the victim said she didn’t want them parking back there. They ended up stopping in front of Walmart and the passengers in the vehicle pulled out a handgun and a stun gun and demanded money from her.

The victim gave up the cash and was trying to get away when one of the passengers used the stun gun on her.

Police know who all four suspects are and they are currently looking for them.

Police said the victim knew the driver of the vehicle she had been riding in.

This is a developing story.