Boil Water Advisory issued for Cherokee, Kansas until further notice

CHEROKEE, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Cherokee, Kansas.

NOTE: This is not Cherokee County, Kansas. This is for the city of Cherokee, which is in Crawford County, Kansas.

KDHE says a distribution system valve broke, causing a loss in pressure.

The city clerk tells us the break in a water line is currently being repaired.

People living in the city should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will be in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is no longer an issue.