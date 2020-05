DIAMOND, Mo. — The mayor of Diamond, Brenda S. Schmitt, has announced the lifting of the boiling order that was issued for the city on May 1st, 2020.

The city has received their results of water testing from the Newton County Health Department and all tests have come back clear.

Due to the extensive flushing of each water meter and the system as a whole, the city was able to lift the order earlier than expected.