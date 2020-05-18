Boil order issued for Granby, Mo.

The city of Granby advised via their Facebook page Monday evening that a boil order had been issued due to a contractor breaking a water main.

The order does not impact the entire city of Granby and will remain in effect for 48 hours.

The full post from the city can be read below.

“This morning a contractor broke a water Main in your area resulting in the city having to issue a boil order. This boil order will remain in effect for 48 hours depending on results of water tests. This means that a boil order will be in effect in your area until May 20th. If you live East of Main, lost or had low water pressure today, this only affects you. It does not include everyone in the city. We apologize for any inconvenience and will notify our citizens when the boil order is lifted.”