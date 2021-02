GALENA, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says testing samples show no evidence of bacterial contamination in the City of Galena’s water supply.

A Boil Advisory was issued Sunday, February 21st due to a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

That affected customers located North of Front Street.

KDHE adds any other conditions that placed the city in the Boil Advisory have been resolved.