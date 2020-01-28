Boil advisory in effect for city of McCune

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A boil advisory has been issued for the city of McCune, in Crawford County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says residents should boil water for a minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food. Lack of water pressure may also occur.

Additional precautions include flushing water lines by letting the water run until it is clear, if it appears dirty, and throw out ice cubes from your icemaker.

The advisory will remain in effect until the bacterial contamination is resolved.

For any additional questions, contact KDHE at 785-296-5514.